ATHENS — Lyndall “Lyn” B. Prater was the eldest child of Dr. Preston Brogdon and Mrs. Jane Hubbell Brogdon. She was very close to all of her siblings, Paul and Preston Brogdon and especially her best friend and sweet sister, Lecia Maurer throughout her life. Lyn was born in San Antonio, Texas, where her father practiced medicine until he transferred to Mitchell, South Dakota. Lyn often talked fondly of her childhood in Mitchell and visited there in adulthood. Lyn excelled in music starting as a child and continued her passion for music throughout her life. She graduated from Mitchell High School and eventually the University of Kansas as a music education major. Lyn and Rube were faithful church members and sang in the choir wherever they attended. Lyn was formerly the minister of music at Tanner Methodist Church and served as the interim music minister at Tanner First Baptist. Lyn taught music in Decatur City Schools for many years and enjoyed creating musicals and props for her many productions. She was beautiful, kind, strong, loving, intelligent, well spoken, compassionate, empathetic, fair, hardworking, personable, and always lived life to the fullest. She had a gift for music and was proficient in singing, piano, and various other instruments. She was a faithful, loving wife and a wonderful mother. She was a people person and was always happiest when surrounded by friends and family. She was so proud of her children and their growing families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Preston Brogdon and mother, Jane Brogdon and sister, Lecia Maurer of Decatur, Alabama. She is survived by her husband, Ruben Prater; her two sons, Thad (Julie) and Matt (Hilton) Prater and daughter, Gwen (Jerry) Naylor. Her two brothers, Paul and Preston Brogdon of Nashville Tennessee; her grandchildren, Kristina Andrews, Jackson Prater, Courtney Driver, Jessica Naylor, Madelyn Prater and Emmalee Prater; and her great-grandchildren, Raymus, Rayne, Rooney, and Reid Andrews, and Jameson and Raylon Driver.
Funeral services for Mrs. Prater will be Saturday, October 2nd, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home with Greg Glaze officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:50 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Athens City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of at the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org donation button at the top of the page.
