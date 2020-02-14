DECATUR — Lynn Ann Lawson Branham, 70, of Decatur, Alabama passed away February 9, 2020. She was born on June 15, 1949 in Gillette, Wyoming to the late James Liming Lawson and Leona Stout Broaddus. She was raised in coastal Texas with her sister, Chiselle Curwick (Montgomery, Texas) and brother, James Lawson (Austin, Texas). This is where she spent her teen years learning to surf and working in a surfboard rental shop on the beach before attending Alvin Community College. Later she moved to Houston, Texas where she worked for the telephone company. In 1968, she was drawn back to Gillette, Wyoming where she worked as a meter maid. She met her parking ticket quota in spades, even writing tickets for police cars, which wasn’t done, and she gained a lot of notoriety in town. Boys would follow her up and down the street asking for dates and would dedicate songs to her on the radio.
Lynn went on to have five daughters: Charlotte Sims (Mark), Sharlene Downs (Dan), Karen Rose, Jeannie Hahl and Jessica Strating (Byrne). She has nine grandchildren: Megan, Brianna, Carson, Murl, Cameron, Aron (Willow), Kristen, Valerie and Keegan. She has two great-grandchildren: Shiloh and Willow.
She married Howard “Buster” Branham in April 1990. They would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary this year. Lynn was a beloved member of her family and was loved by all who knew her. Her beautiful smile and warm personality drew people in and made them feel special. Her encouraging words and positivity in all situations will be forever in our memories and in our hearts.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Peck Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. Brother Josh Sparkman will officiate. No visitation is scheduled.
