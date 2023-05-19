D.5.19.23 Lynn Fowler.jpg

DECATUR — Lynn Curry Fowler, 90, of Decatur, passed away on May 17, 2023. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, on September 6, 1932 to the late Genevieve and Lynn A. Fowler, he is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anne; three sons, Lynn E. (Candace), Brian S. (Kelli), and Michael C., one daughter, Elizabeth Anne (Bethanne) Taylor; six grandchildren, Lauren Sharp Gavin (Dan), Rachael Mix (Taylor), Wilson Coe (Coe) Taylor and Camden Hardwick (Cam) Taylor, Harrison Ples Graham and Spencer Webb Graham, and four great-grandchildren, Leona Park, Aubrey Mix, Karson Mix, and Piper Mix. Lynn was also survived by his sisters, Mary Kay Griffin and Ann Miles (Herb), and was predeceased by a son, Christopher David; sister, Flora Jane Parker; brother, Richard; and brothers-in- law, Gene Griffin and John Parker.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.