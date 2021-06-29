SOMERVILLE — Funeral for Lynn Hagood, 80, will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim McCormick officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Shiloh Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Hagood passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born January 21, 1941, in Morgan County to Lynn Hagood and Mable Sanderson Hagood. Lynn was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and was the sound engineer for his church for over 30 years. He was a drummer for numerous Southern Gospel groups and was the absolute best of that talent.
Lynn had a recording studio and has produced numerous recordings for many local groups. He loved Southern Gospel Music and enjoyed woodworking. He was employed with Gobble Fite Lumber Company, in their sales division, prior to his retirement.
His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Marie Moon Hagood; sons, Chris Hagood (Carolyn) and Jason Hagood (Stacy); grandchildren, Ashley Hagood, Trevor Hagood, Emily Thomas and Ryan Hagood; great-grandchildren, Bryant, Bentley, Brynleigh, Bryleigh and Leia.
Pallbearers will be Chris Hagood, Jason Hagood, Ryan Hagood, Trevor Hagood, Tyler Pledger and David Thomas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Vaughn Moon, Jerry Moon and Jason Moon.
