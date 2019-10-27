ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA — Born November 23, 1940 in New Orleans, LA, and died August 21, 2019 in Alameda, CA. She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, John D Parks Jr. (2000), and is survived by her son, John Dalton Parks III (Lisa) of Tualatin, OR, daughter, Holly Lannes Parks of Alameda, and sister, Cynthia Westergaard of Atlanta, GA.
Lynn was a resident of Decatur from 1964 until 1977 when she and her family moved to Birmingham, AL where she lived and worked until she retired in 2006 and moved to Alameda, CA to live with her daughter. She was an active community volunteer in Decatur with many various organizations. Lynn had a great spirit of adventure that took her on travels to every region of the country as well as 38 countries across five continents enjoying some of the world’s top artistic works, historical sights and floral gardens that inspired her. A proficient needle pointer, she worked commissioned canvases. Lynn was an active member of St. Ann’s Church while in Decatur.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, November 14th at The Club in Birmingham at 3 p.m.
