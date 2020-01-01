TOWN CREEK — M. Braxton Craig of Town Creek passed from this life to the next on December 28, 2019. A Celebration of Mr. Craig’s life was held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at New Zion Baptist Church, 1468 County Road 129, in the Flat Rock community of Lawrence County, Bros. Bruce Fitzgerald and Roger Houston officiating. Visitation was held Monday, December 30, from 5:30 until 8:00 p.m. at the Lawrence Funeral Home on Alabama Highway 157, in Moulton Alabama. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Morris Braxton Craig was born in Concord, Alabama, on March 4, 1932, to Roy Davis and Eula Mae (Walker) Craig. A 1950 Hatton High School graduate, he obtained a Bachelor of Science, Animal Husbandry degree in 1954 from what is now Auburn University. After graduation from Auburn, he served as a medic in the United States Army until his honorable discharge in 1956.
Upon discharge, Mr. Craig moved back to the family farm where he remained until his death. In addition to other farming, Mr. Craig operated a commercial beef cattle business. Outside of his farming, he was employed for 25 years by the Russellville Production Credit Association as branch manager of the Moulton office and following retirement, he served for 34 years as a self-employed Certified Residential Real Estate appraiser.
For over 50 years, he was a member of the Lawrence County Cattlemen’s Association, serving many years as secretary. The Alabama Cattlemen’s Association named him an Honorary Lifetime Director. He also was active in his community, serving on the initial board of directors for the West Lawrence Water Cooperative.
After giving his life to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, he remained active in church, serving as a Deacon at Okolona Baptist Church and most recently at New Zion Baptist Church. An ardent fan of the Gaither Vocal Band, he loved gospel music and hearing the Word preached.
His earthly joys were found in his family and his beloved Auburn Tigers. He cherished his devoted wife, Doris Kathron Sockwell Craig, celebrating 60 years of marriage this past February. He was careful to buy her flowers and loved her “sweet brown eyes” (his words). He was most appreciative of her loving, tender care during these most recent days. He also rejoiced in his sons’ professional accomplishments, working hard alongside his wife in their successful political campaigns for local judgeships. For all the pride he may have had in his children, it was multiplied in his grandchildren. He loved every minute spent with them and two years ago was blessed to meet his first great-grandchild.
He is survived by his wife, his sons, Mark (Benita) and Brent (Angela), his grandchildren, Anna Craig Holan (Josh), Emily Craig, Braxton Edward Craig, Caroline Craig and Elizabeth Craig, his great-granddaughter, Julia Holan, his nieces, and numerous cousins with whom he was very close. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Juanita Radford, and his brother-in-law, Harold Radford, and his brothers-in-law, Charles Sockwell, Lacy Sockwell and Billy Quinn.
Pallbearers at Mr. Craig’s service were his grandson, Braxton Craig, Tony Burks, Clarence Coan, Ricky Knouff, Jim Martin, Mike Masterson, Mike Parker, Randy Simmons and Patrick Walker. Honorary pallbearers were the Deacons at New Zion Baptist Church and Elbert Berryman, Jim Davis, Clinton Hardin and Teddy Owens.
Those wishing to memorialize Mr. Craig may do so by donating to New Zion Baptist Church, c/o 2285 County Road 50, Mount Hope, AL or to their favorite charity.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all of the friends and families who have supported Braxton and his family in the last trying days. A special note of thanks is given to the caregivers at all of the rehab and hospital facilities from which he has received care, especially to the caregivers at Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care, Heidi, Dorothy and Scott, and home caregivers, Kim, Sandy and Natalie.
