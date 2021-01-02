DANVILLE — Funeral Service for M. D. Prater, 80 of Danville will be Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Danville Baptist Church, with Rev. Jack Bailey and Rev. Joe David Bailey officiating, with burial in the Corinth Cemetery, with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 5, 2021, from 11a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Church.
Mr. Prater was born August 24, 1940, in Lawrence County, AL, to George Lewis Prater and Lillie Myrtis Legg Prater. He passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Prater was a Member of Danville Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Estelle Steele. He retired from Wolverine Tube after 28 Years.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Prater; son,Marty Prater, daughter, Amy Bates (Joestus); two brothers, Alford Prater (Mildred) and Leon Prater; sister, Veler Stephenson; and one grandchild, Gracin Prater.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Turrentine, David Orr, Charles Penny, Dwayan Steele, Ryan Steele, and Tyler Cavinder.
