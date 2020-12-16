DECATUR — M.L. Robbins 90, and Martha Elizabeth Robbins 88, of Decatur will have a graveside service together on Thursday December 17, 2020 at Burningtree Cemetery. The family request that all in attendance please wear a mask! Wendell Bennett will be officiating and Ridout’s Brown-Service will be directing the service.
Mr. M.L. Robbins was born on January 3, 1930 and passed away at Summerford Nursing Home on December 11, 2020. Mrs. Martha Elizabeth Robbins was born July 3, 1932 and she passed away at Summerford Nursing Home on December 13, 2020. Mr. and Mrs. Robbins were members of Flint Baptist church where Mr. Robbins was a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. Mrs. Robbins was a seamstress. They where preceded in death by their daughter, Debra Faye Eubanks.
They are survived by their son, Don Robbins (Dana); daughter, Patricia “Puggy” Hall (Steve); seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Mr. Robbins has a brother, James Albert Robbins and Mrs. Robbins has a sister, Inez Woods.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.