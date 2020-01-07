DECATUR — Mabel Elizabeth Scott Hodges, 102, passed away on January 4, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1917, in Limestone County, AL to Allie F. Scott and Sarah Frances Hargraves Scott. She was the youngest of seven children. Mrs. Hodges was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mamie Scott Bailey and Florence Lorine Scott; brothers, Odie Scott, Edgar Scott, Wilburn Scott and Howard Scott. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Noble Hodges.
Mabel Hodges is survived by nieces, Betty Bailey Frahn, Jackson, TN; Cheryl Scott Mealor, Calhoun, GA; nephews, Gary Scott, Franklin, TN; James Scott, Decatur. She is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Ardmore High School Mabel moved to Decatur, AL. It was there she met and married the love of her life. Mabel and Johnny shared a love of traveling and took many memorable trips around the U.S., many of them in their 50’s era RV. They also shared a love of fishing and had numerous fishing stories to tell.
Mabel Hodges was a fiercely independent woman, she lived in her own home, taking care of her home and her personal needs until the last six months of her life. Mabel was a longtime member of Southside Baptist church. She was an active participant in her church until six months ago. She was very active in the senior adult Ministry and was always the first one to sign up to go on their trips. She was also very willing to serve her church in whatever way was needed.
Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with a visitation from 10:00 until 11:00 AM followed with service. Burial will be in Decatur City Cemetery. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Senior Adult Ministry of Southside Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.