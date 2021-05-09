DECATUR — Mable A. Mansel, age 91, greeted her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early morning on Friday, May 7, 2021 in Gainesville, GA. She was born to Elmer and Bulah Austin on October 9, 1929 in Tupelo, MS. She was married to the love of her life, Virgil Mansel for 63 years. He passed August 2019. Their daughter, Vickie Adams, her husband, Steve and granddaughter, Morgan Risley of Braselton, GA survive. Also surviving are sisters, Grace Beck of Louisville, KY, Nancy Daub (Wayne) of Greensboro, NC and Shirley Austin of Hartsell, AL as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Pete, Jim “Hap”, Ernie, Lawrence, Mack, Willie, Fred, Ted, Tommy; sisters, Etta Mae and Polly and all their spouses.
Graveside service will be Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Roselawn Cemetery, 709 Memorial Drive, SW in Decatur. AL.
