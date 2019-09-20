HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Mack A. Crowe, 74, of Hartselle will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Dave Carroll officiating. Military graveside service at the Ebenezer Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Crowe was born March 19, 1945 in Morgan County to Reverend Dewey Crowe and Ula Sellers Crowe. He passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Jessica Lewis and Canton Holcomb. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mack was proud of his service to his country and was a very patriotic man. He was a loving Husband, Father, Brother, and Grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Crowe; three daughters, Jamie Dunn Sandlin, Ginger Dunn Holcomb and Misty Elkins Burgess; sister, Mona Crowe; seven grandchildren, Ashley Dunn Harris, Samantha Lewis Reid, Candance Lewis, Colton Holcomb, Kalynn Holcomb, Kainen Burgess, Drayson Burgess and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be David Earls, Dusty Earls, Shawn Harris, Don Holcomb, Kainen Burgess, Todd Burgess.
