FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Mack Lee Dunlap, 75, of Falkville, will be Tuesday. February 15, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Peck Funeral Home with Bro. Harold Thompson officiating. Burial will be at the Key Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, February 14, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mr. Dunlap died February 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 15, 1946, in Morgan County to Buster Dunlap and Lorene Stinson Dunlap. Mack retired from the maintenance department at Monsanto after more than 30 years. He was a 1965 graduate of Falkville High School. He loved to water ski. He would competition ski and was a ski instructor. He enjoyed buying, selling, and collecting antiques and other junk. Mack taught self-defense classes in Decatur. He coached women’s slow pitch softball and was a super nice guy.
He was preceded in death by parents; and a brother, Sherrill Dunlap.
Survivors Include, three Sisters, Rachel Phillips, Rebecca Cornelius and Margaret Dunlap; two nieces, Keli McMurray and Teri Dunlap.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Berry, James Niles, Keith Thomas, Kenneth Brewer, Jimmy Bolton, Will Debes, and Steven Ziaja. Jimmy Benefield will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
