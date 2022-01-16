DECATUR — Macon Harold Gilbert, 101, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Athens City Cemetery with Jerry Ridling officiating.
Macon was born on July 31, 1920 to parents, Phillip and Doraetta Gilbert. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Macon served in the US Army during WWII. He enjoyed woodworking and photography in his spare time. He and his wife Helen often took trips antique shopping. Macon served as an elder for many years at his church. He will be greatly missed.
Macon was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Helen Ruth Gilbert.
He is survived by his daughter, Dagny Wright and her husband, Glenn; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three step great- grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandson.
