DECATUR — Macray Williams, 70, died April 14, 2020. Private graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Decatur City Cemetery. Reynolds Funeral Home is directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- How to make Japanese curry then serve it three different ways
- Spicy chile crisp — so good you’ll lick the spoon — warms up chicken dishes
- Rams' Allen 1st NFL player to reveal positive COVID-19 test
- Chorizo paella is easy to make, and requires only one pan
- 4 new Decatur restaurants in approval process; one would replace Ruby Tuesday
- Pryor, Huntsville airports get grants to offset pandemic losses
- Alabama finalizes top-20 hoops signing class
- Decatur council debates delay in filling positions
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur Morgan's Richardson resigns effective May 15
- Vote for Areas Best Baseball / Softball Uniforms
- Traffic jam shuts down chicken sale
- Decatur doctor: Keep your distance, but viral threat won't end soon
- Priceville’s Kaleb Barker hoping for a chance in the NFL
- Decatur Morgan Hospital furloughs about 100 staff members
- Morgan jail releases nonviolent inmates to protect against COVID-19
- Former Decatur doctor leads state's fight against COVID-19
- Some area restaurants change to attract customers
- Local churches celebrate Easter despite restrictions
Images
Videos
Commented
- State virus cases at 157; closures ordered in Jefferson Co. (4)
- Decatur Morgan Hospital furloughs about 100 staff members (3)
- Trump uses coronavirus crisis to push his broader agenda (3)
- Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April (3)
- Coronavirus cases climb to 36 as state implements harsh rules in some counties (3)
- Amy Brook Middleton (2)
- Best softball uniforms voting continues (2)
- Decatur police shut down special Wayne Farms chicken sale over traffic concerns (2)
- City revokes 2 more businesses' licenses (2)
- Pickup basketball games illegal, but arrests not expected (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.