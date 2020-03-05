MOULTON — Funeral for Madeline Jackson, 102, of Moulton will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Enon Baptist Church with Greg Keenum and Reverend Steve Ledbetter officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Mrs. Jackson, who died Monday, March 2, 2020, was born September 9, 1917, to John Pruitt Sullivan and Maude Lee McCaghren Sullivan. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church for 94 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, John Wilbur Jackson; sisters, Muriel Johnson, Mildred Gentry, Kate Curtis.
Survivors include one daughter, Jean Wiley; two grandchildren, Vanessa Lee (Donald) Talley, Bobby Johns (Diane) Wiley; three great-grandchildren, Jonathan Logan Talley, Hunter Ray (Shalesha) Talley, Cpl. Austin Lee (Cpl. Alexis) Talley; four great-great-grandchildren, Cooper Logan Talley, Raelee Ellen Talley, Ryker Lee Talley, Ronan O’Neal Talley.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
