DECATUR — Funeral for Madelyn Elizabeth Marty, infant, will be Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Jamin Grubbs officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Decatur City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Madelyn died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital. She was born Thursday, June 3, 2021, to Jacob Marty and Angel Kitchens Marty. Madelyn Elizabeth was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven through the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ. Revelation 21:4, Psalm 89:15-16, and 2 Corinthians 4:17-18. Forever in our hearts, Madelyn Elizabeth will be.
Survivors include her parents; grandfather, David Marty; grandmother, Michelle Marty; grandfather, Jesse Kitchens; grandmother, Myra Kitchens; great-grandmother, Joan Arnold; numerous cousins, family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
