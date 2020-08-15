ATHENS — Madie “Bert” Alberta Miller, 93, died August 13, 2020. Services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home with burial in Athens City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time.
