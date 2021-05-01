HARTSELLE
Madison Livingston Day, 63 years old of Hartselle, AL, went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2021.
He was a member of Decatur Baptist Church.
He was born on September 20, 1957, in Levittown, Pennsylvania to Ronald R. and Dorothy Day.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roland R. Day and his in-laws, Harry and Julie Buckingham.
Madison is survived by his wife since July 17, 1982, Lisa A. Day. Their 13 children, D.J. Peebles, Lucas Day, R. Naomi Day and Brad Kilpatrick, Michael Day, John Day, Timothy Day, David Day, Nicholas Day, Heather and Joshua McDonald, Korey Day, Jewel Day, Gemma Day, and Haven Day. He also has six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Decatur Baptist Church, 2527 Danville Road, Decatur, AL. It will also be live streamed on Decatur Baptist Church Facebook page.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
