DECATUR — Madison Nichole Harbin was born 11-6-2001 to Jason and Brandi Harbin. She passed away unexpectedly 6-6-2022. A Celebration of Life will be on Monday June 13, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home.
Madison was preceded in death by her Nana Patricia Green, pawpaw Dewayne Green and pawpaw Jimmy Harbin.
She leaves behind her parents, Jason and Brandi Harbin; a daughter, Adriauna Nichole Huguley; two sisters, Destiny Harbin and Emma Harbin; aunt, Lisa Caten (Mark, Emily and Tanner); nephew, Damon Harbin (Destiny); uncle, Larry Driver and aunt, Charlene Driver; cousins, Hunter Driver, Ariel Fairbanks (Daniel), Kaylee, Caleb Johnson and Alexis Terry; uncle, Tracy Driver and cousins, Jessie Driver, Colton Driver, David Driver, and Diana Huey; Memaw Diane Crawford and aunt, Bailee Harbin.
Madison touched a lot of hearts with her short time here on earth! She will be truly missed and she will definitely be remembered by everyone that ever met her!
