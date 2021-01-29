DECATUR — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Mae Blankenship, 82, will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Etha Baptist Cemetery with Wayne Jackson giving the Eulogy and Pastor Ryan Mouser officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. A Private visitation will be held for family.
Mrs. Blankenship passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at her residence. She was born April 2, 1938, in Calhoun County to Orbie Humphrey and Lela Kemp Humphrey. She was employed, Nursing, with the Decatur General Home Health Agency, prior to retiring. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and sister.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Blankenship; her parents; brothers, Leroy, Elton, David and Melvin Humphrey; sisters, Faye Cox, Vena Mae Widner and Mary Voyles.
Survivors include two sons, Wayne Jackson (Ann) and Dylan Jackson (Patti); daughter, Donna Letson; brothers, Harold Humphrey (Martha), Morris Humphrey (Peggy) and Raymond Humphrey (Sharon); sister, Doris Self; seven grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Jackson, Kenny Hetrick, Tim Self, Ryan Mouser, Matt Taylor and Jim Estes.
