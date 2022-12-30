NORTH COURTLAND
Mae L. Hawkins, 99, of North Courtland Alabama, died December 25, 2022 at Advocate Trinity Hospital in Chicago, IL. There will be a memorial service held Saturday, December 31, 2022 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Courtland, at 12:00 PM. Jackson Memory Funeral Home is directing.
Mae Hawkins was born January 14, 1923, in Lawrence County Alabama, from the union of Ed Gilchrist and Sara Annette Gilchrist. She was the second oldest of six siblings who proceeded her in death: Edward, Lilly, Annie Bell, Louis, and Lawrence.
In 1942, Mae was united in holy matrimony to Leamon Lacy Hawkins Sr. from this union, Leamon Lacy Hawkins Jr. was born. Years later they relocated to Chicago, IL from Chattanooga, TN. Mae worked with the Municipal Tuberculosis Sanitarium Complex (MTS) for 32 years and the University of Illinois of Chicago Hospital, retiring after 15 years of service.
She confessed hope in Christ at an early age at First Missionary Baptist Church in Courtland, Alabama. Later she joined Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago, where she sang in the gospel choir and belonged to one of the many church clubs. In 1986, Mae and Leamon retired and relocated back to Courtland, AL. She reunited with First Missionary Baptist Church in Courtland, remaining a member until her passing.
Mae enjoyed gardening and supplying the neighborhood grocery store with her home-grown vegetables. She also managed the community dry cleaners. Mae was an excellent cook, known for her infamous caramel cakes. She enjoyed sewing and quilting at the Courtland Community Center, and spending time with friends.
Mae Leaves to cherish her memory a son, Leamon Lacy (Lorraine) Hawkins Jr.; six grandchildren, Tiffany Clemmons of South Holland, IL., Leamon Bazil of St. Louis, MO, Vintrell (Joy) Evans, Jospeh Hawkins, Aaron (Samantha) Evans, and Lacy Hawkins all of Chicago IL.; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.
