FALKVILLE — Funeral Service for Maelin Merriman Hadley, 84 of Falkville will be Monday, October 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wade Stover officiating with burial in the Herring Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Sunday from 6: 00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Mrs. Hadley was born August 23, 1938, in Lawrence County, AL to Wiley Weeks and Margaret Ann Garrison Weeks. She passed away Friday October 21, 2022, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

