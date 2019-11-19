MOULTON — Funeral for Maggie Christian, 96, of Moulton will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Roger Houston officiating. Burial will be in Ferguson Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Ms. Christian died Monday, November 18, 2019, at NHC. She was born April 26, 1923, to William Christian and Emma Horton Christian. She was preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her niece, Vickie Scoggins.
Pallbearers will be Slick Jones, Rickey Bradford, Tony Blankenship, David Christian, Paul West and Ricky Borden.
