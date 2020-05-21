HILLSBORO — Maggie Jane Glenn, 84, died May 19, 2020. Visitation will be today from 12 to 2 p.m. at First Apostolic Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Lawrence Fuenral Home directing. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery.
