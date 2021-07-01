CINCINNATI, OHIO
Maggie Louise Davis, formerly of Athens, died June 26, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Luke M.B. Church with burial in Thatch-Mann Cemetery. Public viewing will be 2 to 6 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.