MOULTON — The middle of three children, Doris Mairlynn Moats was born in Lawrence County during the Depression to Cleburn H. Glover and Nellie Shikle Glover. Marrying Samuel Cecil Moats in 1946, they made a home to raise five children in the Red Hill community. After earning her college degree in accounting, Mairlynn owned and operated a lady’s clothing store, M-Casuals, worked at Tennessee Valley Rehabilitation, the Lawrence County Archives, served as an election pole worker at Fairfield and operated a Red Wiggler Fishing Worm Farm alongside her husband. With type O negative blood, Mairlynn helped save countless lives with her 5+gallon donations. At the Archives, Mairlynn scanned the Moulton Advertiser and created an Index of Obituaries, marriages, communities and roads, beginning with the 1905 newspapers. Instead of them having to search numerous newspapers, her special project makes it easier for genealogists seeking family information and information on World War II, Lawrence County veterans to locate and reference sought after historical facts. Varied interests kept Mairlynn busy with sewing, gardening and canning, artwork coloring and landscape painting, fishing, hummingbirds, antiquing and traveling to dig gold and diamonds for fun adventures. Previously surviving two bouts of cancer, her cancer returned with intensity. Mairlynn was able to return home with Hospice care and be surrounded by her family.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, J.C. Glover, Mairlynn is survived by her children, Ronald (Janis) Moats, Sharon (Dick) Peebles, Sammy (Tina) Moats, Carol Brooks, Donald Moats; grandchildren, Amy (Ross) Cole, Elizabeth (Will) Terry, Megan Peebles, Todd Moats, Whitney (Brad) Shelton, Jeremy Brooks; great-grandchildren, Erica Radford, Samantha Burleson, Lane, Nora and Claire Terry, Tallulah Shelton, Sebastian, Cheyenne and Seth Brooks; great-great-grandchildren, Trip and Whitley Radford; and sister, Deanna (Marion)Wynn.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Elliott Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Special Thanks to her friends Gordon Appleton, Sandy Norwood, Kindred Hospice RN Joloyce O’Malley, Cullman Regional ER staff, 3rd floor nursing staff, Drs. Johnny Nacilla, Erik Wallin and Lori McGrath. Thanks to all of you for treating our Mother with dignity, as a respected individual and showering her with the love and kindness she deserved.
