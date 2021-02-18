DECATUR
A Celebration Service for Infant MaKynslee Jayde Sanders, 8 months, of Decatur will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 22, 2021 at Reynolds Funeral Home with Minister Theo Griffin officiating and inhumation in Decatur City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. Monday prior to funeral service.
Little MaKynslee was born June 1, 2020 at 4:37 p.m. in Madison, Alabama. She departed this life to be an angel in Heaven on February 15, 2021 at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.
She is survived by: Mom, April Mason; Dad, Kenneth Sanders Jr.; Grandparents, Leslie Mason, Derrick and Nikki Nichols, all of Decatur, and Kenneth Sanders of Indiana; Sibling, Traycen Petty; Aunts and Uncles, Lesley Mason (Nick), Nicholas Mason, Derrick Nichols Jr., Montana Dynak, Kendra Prince, Elizabeth Mason, Malcolm Mason, Destiny Nichols (Breonnia), Cameron Bebee, Darrel Clemens, all of Decatur, Ivuniah Brazier, Kenneth Sanders III, Destiney Sanders, Anesah Brazier and Brenda Jefferson, all of Indiana, and a host of great-aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Flower bearers will be Buddy Lake, Brooke Hampton, Lasonya Halums and Brylee Lake.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Adams, Andrew Hampton, Nicholas Mason and Cameron Bebee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.