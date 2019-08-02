DECATUR — Funeral service for Malloree Jordan Michelle Teague, 27, will be Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jack Bailey officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Miss Teague, who died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, was born on April 9, 1992, in Morgan County to Gary Teague and Tracy Michelle Suzette Holladay Langley. She was employed by Texas Roadhouse as a server. She was a wonderful daughter, sister and friend.
Survivors include her father, Gary Teague; mother, Suzette Langley (Dale); two sisters, Jennifer Smith and Lauren Hogan; partner, Kisha Ciak; aunts and uncles, Dwayne Teague, Ginger Vigneulle (Tom) and Ricky Holladay (Debra).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.