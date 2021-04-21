DECATUR — Manfred A. Pettway, 51, died April 16, 2021. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Sterrs Cemetery. Public viewing will be Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Sports on TV, Radio: April 21
- New Zealand to consolidate healthcare into national service
- Supporters for ousted coach push school board to reinstate
- Floyd verdict gives hope, if only fleeting, to Black America
- Iran, Saudis hold talks in Baghdad, few expect quick results
- The Latest: India reports new record number of cases, deaths
- Morgan jailer out of hospital; inmate charged with assault
- A fresh look: Auburn shows new formations, concepts on A-Day
Most Read
Articles
- Supporter says Hartselle coach 'unjustly' removed from job
- Former principal accused of holding woman against her will
- Decatur City Schools superintendent wants to spend $1 million on Delano softball field
- New taxi company hopes to succeed in Decatur where others failed
- Muscle Shoals woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
- Perry "Braxton" Perrin
- Somerville man facing sexual torture, abuse charges
- Authorities: Morgan jailer injured by federal inmate charged in Alabama A&M student's slaying
- DA: Charge could be upgraded in child's death
- Morgan jail inmate sends female corrections officer to hospital
Images
Videos
Commented
- A majority of Decatur’s city employees still live outside of city (6)
- Editorial: Voting restrictions a symptom of defeatism (3)
- City lifts ban of basketball games during DHS softball games, practices (3)
- Pickup basketball banned at Delano courts during DHS softball games, practice (3)
- Editorial: Faith in elections is under assault (3)
- Decatur to follow Ivey decision on ending mandatory mask ordinance (3)
- Editorial: Laws, fines can't stem robocall tide (2)
- Supreme Court sympathetic to athletes in NCAA dispute (2)
- Biden's gun control measures get mixed reviews locally (2)
- Debate on director of development opening: Supervisor or super recruiter? (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.