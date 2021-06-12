ATHENS — Manson L. Gilliam, 96, of Athens, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021. He was born February 4, 1925, in Wise, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Price Gilliam, and daughter, Shirley Ray Hart.
He is survived by his wife, Lanell Glaze Gilliam; daughters, Linda Thrailkill (Tom), Mary Jane Powers (Larry), Sandy Yarbrough (Greg), DeeDee Patty (Russ) and Elizabeth Gilliam; seven grandchildren, Ashley Hudson (Scott), Leah Fuqua (Dennis), David Powers (Clare), Grant Pritchard (Bridget), Amy Berry, Brooklyn Grace (Brenton), Jonathan Powers, Alex Patty, Riley Adams; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Manson served 20 years in the military and in WWII with the 101st Airborne Division, 377 Parachute Field Artillery Battalion in Europe. He was in the battle of Bastogne, Belgium, where Allied Forces were surrounded by German armored divisions demanding unconditional surrender until U.S. Commander McAuliffe gave the cryptic reply ‘NUTS’ as the 101st dug in and held off the offensive. Months earlier in Operation Market Garden, he parachuted behind German lines in the Liberation of Holland. Manson also served in the Korean War, was stationed later in Nuremburg, Germany, and retired at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. His daughters said their father rarely talked about the military service until prompted by his sons-in-law and then he would fondly share personal stories about events and Army buddies from decades ago.
In 1965, he began a second career as an agent with State Farm Insurance in Athens. During the 25 years with State Farm, he was involved in numerous local organizations including Habitat for Humanity, the American Legion, the Mental Health Association, Civitan Club and Meals on Wheels.
Manson became a born again Christian in 1962 and joined West Huntsville Baptist Church. After relocating to Athen, he was a longtime member of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and on various committees. He loved his family and friends, enjoyed the game of golf in retirement and will be remembered for his kind, generous spirit.
Memorials may be made to any of the organizations Manson supported or charity of your choice.
The family will receive family at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13, with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Spry Funeral Home in Athens. Burial will be at Limestone Memorial Gardens with military honors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.