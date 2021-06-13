MOULTON
Marcelle Bishop, 75 of Moulton, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Hendrix Health and Rehabilitation. Visitation will be from 9 till 9:45 a.m. on Monday, June 14, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 10 a.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens with Dr. Carl Evans officiating.
A member of Liberty United Methodist Church, Marcelle was preceded in death by her parents, Burns and Mildred Coffey; and an infant son, James Ray.
Survivors include several cousins and her friend, Judy Henry.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family extends special thanks to Marcelle’s caretakers and the staff at Hendrix Health and Rehab.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
