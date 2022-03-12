Betty Adamson, 1 p.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service, Decatur
Jack Coffey, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Emily Edge, 11 a.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Derrick Maxwell, 2 p.m., Antioch Church Cemetery
Thomas Miller Jr., 11 a.m., New Beginnings Covenant Ministries
Rodger Plemons, 2 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Gary Price, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.