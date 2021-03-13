Phillip Grigsby, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Larry Jenkins, 3 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Bertie Mae Phelps, 1 p.m., Chalybeate United Methodist Church Cemetery, Moulton
Doris Scoggin, 2 p.m., Providence Cemetery
Dakota Tyer, 6 p.m., Calvary Holiness Church
