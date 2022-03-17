Debbie Bryant, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Crystal Fuller, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Monzell Gholston, 1 p.m., Mt. Zion M.B. Church, Town Creek
Stan Parker, 11 a.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Kenneth Preuitt Sr., 7-8:30, Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Charles Smith, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Ho
Ann Vest, 3 p.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service, Decatur
