Mike Conner, 11 a.m., Providence Cemetery
Patrick Foster, 12 p.m., True Faith Ministries Life Center
Brenda Garrison, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Reba Hamilton, 1 p.m., Caddo Congregational Church, Trinity
Jackie Mance, 3 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home
Edna Segler, 2 p.m., Lifebridge Christian Church
Edward Slaten, 2 p.m., Moss-Service Funeral Home, Cullman
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.