Austine Brown, 2 p.m., Valhermoso Holiness Church
Glenda Garrison, 3 p.m., Morris Chapel Cemetery
Thomas Hill, 2 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Decatur
Isabelle Hughes, 12:30 p.m., Jones Cemetery, Town Creek
Ronnie Terrell, 2 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek
Greg Vest, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
