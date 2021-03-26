Richard Cliett, 12 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Sue Delucia, 2 p.m., Glenwood Cemetery, Fort Payne
Opal Hamm, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Anne Jennings, 3 p.m., The Church at Stone River, Decatur
Irene Newman, 11 a.m., Oak Ridge Cemetery
Don Paddock, 10 a.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Shirley Vaughn, 1 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
