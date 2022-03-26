Myrtle Borden, 1 p.m., Oak Park Church of God
Marie Hammon, 2 p.m., Cook Cemetery
James Herring, 11 a.m., Basham Cemetery
Louie Howard, 11 a.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Florine Jones, 12 p.m., Red Bank MB Church
Allean Reid, 2 p.m., Kings Memorial United Methodist Church
Martha Rigel, 11 a.m., South Lake Wales Church of God
Carl Wipperman, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
