Cora Beggs, 4 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Margaret Dotson, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Dwight Hagood, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Chapel, Moulton
Dexter Lindsey, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Terry Joe Mardis, 3 p.m., Hatton Church of Christ
