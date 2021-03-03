Clezell Asherbranner, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Patricia Denson, 2 p.m., Burningtree Memorial Cemetery
Jack Nelson, 2:30 p.m., Bell Springs Cemetery
Louise Tucker, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Willis Vickery, 11 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Huntsville
Dollie Waters, 12 p.m., Mount Mariah United Methodist Church
James White, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Harold Wright, 11 a.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
