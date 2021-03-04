Deborah Barrett, 11 a.m., Southside Baptist Church, Decatur
Danny Braswell, 1 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Ethan Garrison, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Franklin Hinkle, 2 p.m., Good Hope Baptist Church
LuElla Hood, 2 p.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
Robert Kelly III, 2 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Martha Letson, 2:30 p.m., Burningtree Memorial Gardens
Cullie Norton, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Jimmy Newby, 2 p.m., Sardis Springs Baptist Church
Zachary Smith, 12 p.m., Calvary Memorial Gardens
Donnie Turrentine, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.