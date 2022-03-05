Kedrick Bankhead, 12 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery
Edward Cummings, noon, Jackson Memory Funeral Home Chapel
Katina Hardin, 1 p.m., Sanctuary Community Church, Hartselle
Forrrest Johnson, 2 p.m., Center Springs UMC, Somerville
Rayburn Lake, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
James Newman, 2:30 p.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
Lasonja Pinkston, 5 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Peggy Rogers, 11 a.m., Johnson Chapel UMC
Shannon Swope, 3 p.m., Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
