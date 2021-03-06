Danny Bradley, 12 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Lucille Brown, 2 p.m., Valhermoso Holiness Cemetery
Benjamin Carlisle, 1:30 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery, Decatur
Charles Cowan, 11 a.m., Open Arms Ministry
James Crayton Jr., 12 p.m., United Pentecostal Jubilee House of Prayer
Tommy Cunningham, 12 p.m., New Jerusalem PB Church, Courtland
Hayward Franks, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Alvin Frye, 2 p.m., Faith Baptist Church
Dale Howell, 3-5 p.m., Decatur Country Club
Barbara Lee, 1 p.m., Burningtree Memorial Gardens
Annette Shaffer, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Ursula Smith, 11 a.m., Moulton Memory Gardens
Virginia Wright, 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
