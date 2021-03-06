Danny Bradley, 12 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Lucille Brown, 2 p.m., Valhermoso Holiness Cemetery

Benjamin Carlisle, 1:30 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery, Decatur

Charles Cowan, 11 a.m., Open Arms Ministry

James Crayton Jr., 12 p.m., United Pentecostal Jubilee House of Prayer

Tommy Cunningham, 12 p.m., New Jerusalem PB Church, Courtland

Hayward Franks, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Alvin Frye, 2 p.m., Faith Baptist Church

Dale Howell, 3-5 p.m., Decatur Country Club

Barbara Lee, 1 p.m., Burningtree Memorial Gardens

Annette Shaffer, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Ursula Smith, 11 a.m., Moulton Memory Gardens

Virginia Wright, 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur

