James Carr, 1 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Milford Fields, 1 p.m., McKendree United Methodist Church, Danville
Billy McCaghren, 12:30 p.m. Graveside, Hartselle Memory Gardens
James Rains, 11 a.m., First Independent Methodist Church, Decatur
Martha Jo Woods, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.