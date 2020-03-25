Dolores Smith, 11-1 visitation, Tate Funeral Home, Jasper, TN
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Baseball: Veteran coaches hope to return to the field soon
- Unemployment claims show sudden surge
- Lawmakers: Coronavirus could ‘doom’ much of state's legislative session
- Quarantine is hardest part for Lauderdale man's family
- Morgan County Restaurant Ratings
- Charities face growing need in pandemic without volunteers
- Multiple Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally dies at 81
- Can blood from coronavirus survivors treat the newly ill?
Most Read
Articles
- City revokes 2 more businesses' licenses
- Two Hartselle residents die after Saturday afternoon crash
- Lawrence High cafeteria worker among 3 people killed in weekend accidents
- First COVID-19 case reported in Morgan County; state total breaks 200
- City of Decatur to work skeleton employee schedule
- UPDATED: Man dies in Courtland standoff, witnesses say
- COVID-19 cases up as hospital, businesses work to control pandemic
- Courtland man dies during standoff with authorities
- School official gives update on Decatur, Austin proms
- Morgan shuts down courthouse as employee awaits results of COVID-19 test
Images
Videos
Commented
- Decatur considers ban on front-yard parking (6)
- Lawyers: Sheriff Blakely hospitalized, being tested for coronavirus (5)
- State virus cases at 157; closures ordered in Jefferson Co. (4)
- Morgan schools win court battle on online sales tax (3)
- Lights dim on US 31 bridge, DU-city cooperation (3)
- Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April (3)
- Coronavirus cases climb to 36 as state implements harsh rules in some counties (3)
- Case of new coronavirus confirmed in Alabama (3)
- Amy Brook Middleton (2)
- Editorial: Carnival gridlock a good problem if solution forthcoming (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.