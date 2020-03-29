Amy Kelley, 3 p.m., Old Beulah Cemetery
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- The Latest: Jim Edmonds has pneumonia, awaiting virus tests
- New York residents urged to avoid travel as virus spreads
- The Latest: Pakistan sees increase in positive virus tests
- Decatur man on front lines of coronavirus pandemic
- In Egypt, transgender activist fights battle on many fronts
- Austin teacher creating masks for first responders and health care workers
- Local businesses 'shell-shocked' by statewide closure order
- Pickup basketball games illegal, but arrests not expected
Most Read
Articles
- Lawrence High cafeteria worker among 3 people killed in weekend accidents
- Two Hartselle residents die after Saturday afternoon crash
- First COVID-19 case reported in Morgan County; state total breaks 200
- Decatur Morgan Hospital: 5 tested positive for coronavirus
- Storm causes power outages in Limestone, topples tree in Decatur
- GE Appliances on temporary shutdown in Decatur; employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Curbside recycling suspended in Decatur
- Time of big changes for the Red Raiders
- 2 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Morgan County
- Change in zoning approved for new subdivision despite neighbor's objection
Images
Videos
Commented
- Lawyers: Sheriff Blakely hospitalized, being tested for coronavirus (5)
- State virus cases at 157; closures ordered in Jefferson Co. (4)
- Morgan schools win court battle on online sales tax (3)
- Lights dim on US 31 bridge, DU-city cooperation (3)
- Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April (3)
- Coronavirus cases climb to 36 as state implements harsh rules in some counties (3)
- Case of new coronavirus confirmed in Alabama (3)
- Amy Brook Middleton (2)
- Editorial: Carnival gridlock a good problem if solution forthcoming (2)
- Coronavirus brings cancellations, emergency plans (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.