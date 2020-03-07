Lois Brooks, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Nancy Fabisinski, 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Decatur

Charles Glenn, 2 p.m., Moulton First United Methodist Church

Madeline Jackson, 2 p.m., Enon Baptist Church, Moulton

Hubert Scott, 1 p.m., Hills Chapel CP Church in America, Decatur

Jeff Tolbert, 12 p.m., Elliott’s Brown-Service Funeral Home, Moulton

Mildred Turney, 1 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Chapel

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.