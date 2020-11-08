ATHENS — Marcus O’Neal Long, 94, of Athens, passed away on November 5, 2020.
He is survived by his son, James Ernest Long; two grandchildren, Connie Katherine Evans, and Jimmy Long; four great-grandchildren, Alannah Evans, Brandon Thomas Long(Sarah), Carrie Evans, and Sam Evans; one great-great-grandson, Frazier Long; two step-grandchildren; three step great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Francis; father, W. T. Long; mother, Beulah Long; two sisters; and three brothers.
He was a retired UMC Methodist Pastor with over 50 years of service. He was active in missions both nationally and internationally, especially Red Bird Missions.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Asbury UMC in Madison, Alabama, for Red Bird and Costa Rica.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.