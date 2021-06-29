DECATUR — Funeral Mass for Marcus “Tut” Thublin, Jr., 85, will be Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Charles Merrill officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church. A Graveside Interment will be held by the family, in Mobile, AL, at the Magnolia Cemetery on Saturday, July 17th, 2021 at 10:00 AM with Father John Lynes officiating.
Mr. Thublin died on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Decatur Health & Rehab Center. He was born February 16, 1936, in Mobile County to Marcus Frederick Thublin, Sr. and Emma Victoria Lander Thublin. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Thublin played professional baseball for the New York Yankees organization, was a First Lieutenant after completing ROTC during his college years and attended Springhill College where he received an accounting degree. He spent his working career in the healthcare industry and was instrumental in establishing Charter Retreat Hospital / Decatur West. He was retired as Director of Billing for Cullman Anesthesia group in 2013. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Frazier Thublin; sister, Ann Paulette Thublin, and wife of 24 years, Patricia Clarke Thublin.
Survivors include his wife, Vonda L. Thublin; daughter, Vicki Thublin Blankenship (Tommy); stepson, Bobby L. Smith (Liz); four grandchildren, Ryland and Carson Blankenship and Liam and Bennett Smith.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to the Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church @ 3910 Spring Avenue, SW, Decatur, AL 35603.
