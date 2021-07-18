GULF SHORES — Funeral service for Margaret Ann (Hafley) Coleman Lybrand Sittason, age 84, formerly of Hartselle, will be Monday, July 19, 2021, 12:30 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Sittason, who died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at her daughter’s residence, was born December 14, 1936, in Hayden, to Robert Ward Hafley and Jane (Hudson) Standridge Hafley. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Alford Coleman, Martin Lybrand, and Dr. Robert Sittason; one son, Bobby Coleman; her parents; and four brothers, Elmer Standridge, Percy Standridge, Perry Standridge, and Julius Standridge.
She is survived by two sons, John Coleman (Donna) of Madison, and Steve Coleman (Casey) of Priceville; one daughter, Gina Williams of Gulf Shores; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
